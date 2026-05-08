South Korean Buddhist order unveils robot monk to attract young people

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Old traditions struggle to survive in our connected and hyper-globalised world. South Korea is no exception, and fewer and fewer young people are visiting the country's Buddhist temples. But just because Buddhism is ancient doesn't mean it can't be modernised, and now The Korea Times reports that a new monk is set to attract young people.

It is the Jogye Order that has been joined by Gabi, and what makes this monk unique is that he is not a human being, but a robot. As is customary, Gabi has also taken vows, such as to devote himself to Buddha and the sacred teachings and to harm no one (neither humans, animals, nor robots). Seong Won of the Jogye Order comments on the choice of name:

"We tried to give a name that is not too hard to pronounce and old-fashioned, and a name that stands for spreading Buddha's mercy around the world."