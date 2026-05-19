Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton explore a harrowing cyberpunk Metropolis in Her Private Hell

Neon is steadily becoming a more formidable production company, operating in a similar way to A24 by prioritising creative and unique stories that typically are made for a more reasonable price. To this end, one of the production company's next projects will debut this July and bring a sci-fi, cyberpunk-like thriller story featuring both Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton in the leading roles.

Known as Her Private Hell, this film follows a woman (Thatcher) as she searches a chaotic futuristic metropolis for her lost father, all while dealing with a deadly entity that has been unleashed. This is all while an American GI (Melton) takes on a brave adventure to rescue his daughter from Hell, a task that sees the two individuals collide.

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, Her Private Hell is slated to premiere in cinemas on July 24, and you can see the trailer for the movie below, as well as its logline.

"When a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity, a troubled young woman searches for her father. Her quest collides with an American GI on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell."