Sony's flagship headphones have been earning a lot of fame and accolades in recent years for a reason. Its over-ear WH-1000X series is now getting a new model to replace the excellent XM5. The Sony WH-1000XM6 promises top noise cancellation and a more compact design albeit in a more expensive package.

The matte-finished headphones have only a few physical buttons, a port for USB-C, and very conveniently also the old familiar 3.5 mm headphone jack. The actual commands are given via touch switches hidden on top of one of the cups, and it takes a while to remember all the commands, but you quickly learn the basic functions all the same. Despite this, they are not as precise and clear as traditional physical buttons, which are sadly rare to see anymore.

The cushions are surprisingly light. Due to the closed structure, you won't want to keep the headphones on your head for long in the hot summer heat, but otherwise the feel is suitably firm without pressing on your temples, even for those who wear glasses. After use, the XM6s fold into the included fabric-covered and magnetically closed case to a reasonably small size.

Like other Sony devices, the XM6 is controlled via Sony Sound Connect. The software that is downloaded onto a mobile phone is not the best on the market and includes a lot of unnecessary features and attempts to automate the state of the headset based on, for example, the user's environment. The speech features utilise noise-cancelling microphones, and based our tests, the sound was clear even in a slightly noisier environment. However, the ANC functionality of the headphones is not capable of magic, and sometimes the only way to enjoy music or conversation is to move further away from the noise source.

Like previous models, the sound quality of the XM6 is excellent and dynamic. The bass is gentle and powerful, and does not become muffled even in the dirtiest metalcore. The surround sound is clear, and in a good mix, different instruments are well separated from each other. There's a purity to the sound that reminds us why more expensive devices are sometimes at least partially worth their price. When fully charged, the headset can last for up to 30 hours, which even seemed like a low estimate.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are excellent for their intended purpose, but quality comes with a hefty price tag. This is especially significant since the previous models from the XM5 to the XM4 are guaranteed to be sufficient for many to get a high-quality musical experience. Other manufacturers are also pushing to challenge Sony, and the competition to be the king of the hill is fiercer than ever.

