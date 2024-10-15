Sony to bring PlayStation The Concert to Europe for the first time in 2025

HQ

If you love video game soundtracks, and just by listening to a couple of chords they are able to evoke some of the great moments you experienced playing them, it's time to treat yourself to an unforgettable night.

Sony has just announced that PlayStation The Concert will tour again in 2025 and 2026, with a European tour for the first time. Over 20 cities have been confirmed, including Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Paris, London, Sofia, Amsterdam and many more.

We don't know the full list of soundtracks, but Sony's brief preview confirms that we'll be getting tracks from The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon and God of War, among others.

HQ

Tickets will be available for pre-order on the official website very soon, and the first European concert will take place in Dublin on 19 April 2025.

Will you be booking a day of video game music with PlayStation next year?