Sony shuts down Bluepoint Games following internal review

HQ

Bluepoint Games, the studio that gave us the masterful remakes of Shadow of the Colossus, the Uncharted collection, and above all Demon's Souls, is closing down. Sony announced this after conducting an internal review of its operations and in an official statement praised the team's work and technical expertise—while forcing 70 people to leave.

Sony acquired Bluepoint in 2021, shortly after the success of Demon's Souls, and integrated the studio into the rest of the Playstation Studios family, where it subsequently contributed to the development of God of War Ragnarök, among other titles. After the launch, Bluepoint was reported to be working on a live service game based on the Kratos universe, but this was discontinued in January last year.

At that time, Sony announced that it was evaluating the next steps for the team together with Bluepoint, which apparently means closure.

We wish those affected all the best for the future.