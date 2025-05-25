Sony reportedly pulls the emergency brake: All marketing for Marathon has been halted

HQ

The plagiarism scandal seems to have been the final straw, as reports now claim Sony is pulling the emergency brake on Marathon—Bungie's troubled and insanely expensive extraction shooter that, frankly, no one seems all that interested in.

The game recently found itself in hot water when Scottish artist Fern "Antireal" Hook accused Bungie of using her designs—not just as decorative elements in the game, but allegedly as the basis for much of Marathon's overall visual language. All without her permission.

On top of that, the alpha test for Marathon reportedly went very poorly. Most who tried it seem to agree: the game simply isn't ready for launch. Not even close. Internal reports have also surfaced revealing that morale at Bungie is at an all-time low, with several employees describing the workplace as toxic.

According to a report from The Game Post, Sony has now decided to cancel all planned marketing for Marathon. If true, that likely points to one of two things: either a delay—or a full-on cancellation.

What do you think? Is Marathon headed for the bin, or is a delay more likely?