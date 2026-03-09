Sony is experimenting with dynamic pricing on the PS Store

HQ

Dynamic pricing is probably one of your least favourite phrases of the day, if you're sick of enduring the constantly rising price of living in the modern world. From groceries to electronics, numerous factors are making prices largely go up, due to a dynamic environment that never seems to particularly affect one group of people. Let's put the soapbox away for now, as we turn to see how it's going to change the PlayStation Store.

According to PS Prices (via Polygon), Sony has been experimenting with dynamic pricing for some time. It takes into account your region, purchase history, income, demand, even things like the weather and time of day. It then delivers you a discount that may be higher or lower than the store offering for your buddy. Multiple Sony exclusives were tested alongside key third-party games, with PS Prices discovering discrepancies of 5% to 12% in the discount range.

This study only really looked at discounted games, and whether you could save a buck or two through Sony's dynamic pricing, so it's difficult to see if other users are experiencing higher prices or less discounts. Personal discounts have also reportedly been found by users which are greater than those offered on the PlayStation Store.

These experiments are expected to continue, although they haven't hit the US and Japan as yet, as restrictions could be tighter there. Right now, it's currently being tested in 68 regions around the world.