Sony has announced the monthly PS Plus games for October and some of the catalog games

HQ

PlayStation Plus will receive its monthly games next Tuesday, October 1. Three games that were announced during last night State of Play presentation, and will be available for all PS Plus subscribers, on PS Pluss Essential, Extra or Premium.

The games are WWE 2K24 (PS5, PS4), Dead Space (PS5) and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (PS5, PS4).

WWE 2K24 celebrates 40 years of WrestleMania with a myriad of game modes that will let you replay some of the best moments in all of WWE historiy, including wrestlers like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

Dead Space is, obviously, the recent remake, exclusive to PS5. An excellent rework of the original game by Motive Studio and one of PS5's most stunning games.

Finally, the least we can say about Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, probably the better. Only that it is not quite what it seems...and you should try it for yourself.

These three games will be available to download from October 1 to November 4, and will be yours forever, as long as you keep your subscription. They will replace Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24 and Little Nightmares II, still available to download.

That's not all: Sony has revelead a few of the games that will join the PS Plus Extra/Premium catalogue at the middle of the month: The Last of Us Part 1, Dino Crisis and Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain.