Sony has already used AI animation technology, and you probably didn't even know it

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Sony is using AI, just like everyone else these days. But there is a difference, how companies are informing about their use of AI technologies.

According to Tweak Town, Sony sees AI as a "powerful tool" and has already used AI animation technology in Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered.

Recently President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Hideaki Nishino detailed the company's approach to using AI in game development. The presentation specifically mentions automating workflows, improving productivity, and accelerating tasks such as quality assurance, 3D modeling, and animation.

One example highlighted was Mockingbird, which is an AI-powered tool that animates 3D facial models using performance capture data. And this technology have already been used to remaster Horizon: Zero Dawn. Real-world video footage of hairstyles was converted into detailed 3D models, significantly reducing the time required to build them by hand. The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog and San Diego Studio were among other PlayStation studios already using similar tools.

Nishino quickly added, that "vision, the design, and the emotional impact of our games will always come from the talent of our studios and performers". With this in mind, Sony has partnered with Bandai Namco to explore how generative AI can complement the latest technologies to best serve a creator's vision in video production.

AI is also improving PS5 Pro's visual fidelity, since the technology will offer players a more fresh, more immersive way to enjoy their favorite characters while giving publishers a "more efficient production environment".