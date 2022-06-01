Sony confirms that God of War is part of the June PlayStation Plus line-up

HQ

As is often the case with the new line-up of PlayStation Plus monthly offerings, Dealabs got ahead of the curve recently and leaked that God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be making up the line-up.

Well, now, as is tradition towards the end of the month, Sony has officially confirmed that these games will be making up the monthly offering.

This applies to both the regions that are awaiting the revamped version of PlayStation Plus and also the places that already have it, as the new basic offering (PlayStation Plus Essential) still just consists of the monthly free downloadable games, online multiplayer access, cloud storage, and a few discounts.

You can of course look forward to adding these three titles to your PlayStation account from June 7 all the way until July 4, and can still add May's offering of FIFA 22, Curse of the Dead Gods, and Tribes of Midgard until June 6.