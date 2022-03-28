Sons of the Forest has been delayed to October

HQ

Despite originally being planned to release in 2021, and then being delayed to May 2022, It has now been revealed that Sons of the Forest, the sequel to 2018's The Forest will instead be coming a little later than planned.

As revealed by the developer, Endnight Games in a statement on Twitter, Sons of the Forest will now be arriving in October 2022, as the game needs a bit more time in the oven in order to offer up the vision the developer intends. Here is what Endnight had to say:

"Over these past few weeks, we have realized that our May 2022 release date for Sons Of The Forest was overly ambitious. To be able to deliver our vision of the next step in survival games, we've decided to move our release date to October 2022".

While we'll have to wait a little longer to play the game, you can check out a gameplay trailer for Sons of the Forest below.