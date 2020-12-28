Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest released its second trailer and confirmed the launch date

The sequel to The Forest is expected to launch in 2021.

If you love horror stuff, then there's big chance that you've heard or even played The Forest, a really scary survival game from Endnight Games released back in 2018, which leaves us "genuinely terrified while playing alone in the dark".

When a title is generally liked, then a sequel is more likely to happen - as we reportedlast year, the team has been working on Sons of the Forest, even though we didn't hear much about the details.

Luckily, after a long radio silence, the developer finally dropped a second trailer for us. At the end of the video, it was also confirmed that the game is coming in 2021.

From what we've seen, it looks amazing, and we can't wait to get to know more about it. Check the video below and let us know your thoughts. Are you looking forward to Sons Of The Forest?

