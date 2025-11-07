Sonic Racing: Crossworlds launches for Switch 2 in early December

HQ

After Switch 2 owners got the chance to race karts in a flashy game with Mario Kart World when it was released in June, it was then time for those with PCs, PlayStations, original Switches, and Xboxes to do the same on September 25 when Sonic Racing: Crossworlds premiered.

For some reason, however, the game was not ready for Switch 2 at the same time, and Sonic Team has only said that this edition will be released later this year. And this will apparently be achieved, but not with much margin in terms of weeks. On Thursday evening, it was confirmed that Sonic Racing: Crossworld will be launched digitally for Switch 2 on December 4 (also physically in early 2026).

The developers have previously promised that this will be a beautiful release, and unlike several other Japanese companies, Sega is offering an Upgrade Pack with a 50% discount for those who bought the Switch version. This offer is valid until December 10. Until December 17, Sega is also including the Werehog Pack in the Switch 2 edition at no extra cost to sweeten the deal even more.

Check out the trailer for this edition below. Will you be getting the game for Switch 2? We would also like to remind you that Ichiban Kasuga (Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth) was added as a free driver in the game this week, complete with his own kart, for those of you who want to compete in true Yakuza fashion.