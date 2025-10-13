Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will use "the full capability of Switch 2"

HQ

For the past week or so, people have been playing Sonic Racing: Crossworlds and competing online, using the extra characters that have been released for the game. This applies to gamers on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox... with one small exception.

Those who enjoy the game on Switch have to settle for the version for the original console. It has not yet been released for Switch 2. Now, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka explains why in an interview with Traxion. He says that the console was simply released too late and that they did not have time to take full advantage of the hardware:

"We wanted to release the Switch 2 version at the same time [as other platforms]. But because the console's release date was later, we wanted to make sure we could provide a game that optimized the new console."

That said, you can definitely play the Switch 1 version as it's pretty much the same game, and he explains that "when you look at the content that will be provided, there's no difference between the Switch 1 and Switch 2 games."

We don't know when Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will actually be released for Switch 2, but we note that Iizuka promises to utilize "the full capability of Switch 2." So it seems that the extra wait will not be in vain.