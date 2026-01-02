Sonic R music files discovered in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

It seems that there were plans - or possibly still are plans - to include music from Sonic's first racing game in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. We're talking about Sonic R, which was released exclusively for the Sega Saturn in 1997. It was considered a technical milestone that challenged Mario Kart 64 in many ways, but was somewhat uneven in terms of gameplay.

Dataminers have found music files with names clearly linked to Sonic R in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. However, these disappeared in update 1.2.2, and it is now unclear whether it was a mistake, Sega simply changed its mind, or whether they were added prematurely. Considering that Sonic the Hedgehog (both the game and the character) will turn 35 in 2026, this could be a surprise that Sonic Team and Sega has in store to celebrate the hedgehog. Of course, this is pure speculation on our part.

One of the songs featured in the list is the hit Super Sonic Racing, which has become something of a cult classic. While waiting for it to (maybe/maybe not) appear in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, you can enjoy it on Spotify and YouTube (below), among other places.

