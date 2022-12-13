HQ

The fact that even hardcore Sonic-fans say we might get a good Sonic the Hedgehog game once every leap year hasn't stopped them from believing that the next one might be a masterpiece every time. This has obviously lead to enough sales that Sega has kept on making more games, so it's actually a bit comforting to see them getting rewarded for trying something "new".

Because Sega reveals that Sonic Frontiers has sold more than 2,5 million copies these 5 weeks since it launched. That's very impressive considering Sonic Mania needed a whole year to sell 1 million, so it's safe to say we'll see more The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-inspired Sonic games with "open zones" after getting a lot more Frontiers content in 2023.