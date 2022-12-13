Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers has sold more than 2,5 million copies

That's radically fast...

The fact that even hardcore Sonic-fans say we might get a good Sonic the Hedgehog game once every leap year hasn't stopped them from believing that the next one might be a masterpiece every time. This has obviously lead to enough sales that Sega has kept on making more games, so it's actually a bit comforting to see them getting rewarded for trying something "new".

Because Sega reveals that Sonic Frontiers has sold more than 2,5 million copies these 5 weeks since it launched. That's very impressive considering Sonic Mania needed a whole year to sell 1 million, so it's safe to say we'll see more The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-inspired Sonic games with "open zones" after getting a lot more Frontiers content in 2023.

Sonic Frontiers

