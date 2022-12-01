Sonic Frontiers to get new playable characters and story in 2023

HQ

Sega and Sonic Team has officially lifted the curtain and announced what post-launch will hold for Sonic Frontiers. Announced as part of a roadmap for 2023, we're told that at least three big updates are planned, and that they will bring a variety of new features plus new playable characters and a new story.

While the character and story additions haven't been elaborated on too far as of yet, the roadmap alludes to that revolving around Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, and that this is being tapped for the third update of the year.

Otherwise, the first update will bring the Juke Box, Photo Mode, and new Challenge Modes to test yourself with, whereas the second update will serve up Sonic's Birthday celebration, Open Zone Challenge, and a new Koco to hunt for.

The exact dates and time frame on when each update will arrive has also not been communicated, but we are promised that all three updates will be free to download.