Solar power now dominates California's energy mix

HQ

There's a lot of debate no matter which type of energy we choose, as everything has its downsides. But one thing that many people seem to have agreed on is that solar energy is a sensible choice.

Now, the Spokesman reports that California reached an incredible milestone in May, as more than half of the energy produced in the nation's largest state came from the sun. This was achieved, in part, through battery capacity that allows electricity to be stored during the night, for example, thereby enabling better use of the energy.