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On Wednesday night, Inter Milan won the Coppa Italia final against Lazio, 2-0, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The celebrations included fireworks... which, due to wind, envolved the Foro Italico, located barely 300 meters, where a tennis match from the Italian Open, featuring local player Luciano Darderi and teen star Rafael Jódar.

The match was 6-5, 15-0, with Jódar leading but Darderi serving for a tie-break of the first set, that was over an hour long before the break. But the smoke got so thick that Darderi refused to play, and the electronic referee system, the haw-keye, malfunctioned, so the match stopped due to a "Smoke Delay", something (that we think of) had never happened before in tennis.

After ten or fifteen minutes of wait, the players started hitting the ball to test the system. Eventually the smoke went away, and Darderi won the first set in the tie-break.