Smite 2 will get receive a new god release every week until August

After a pretty rocky start as an Alpha project, Smite 2 recently made the leap to become a free-to-play game like its predecessor, a change that also was supported with a massive update that introduced a variety of additional game modes, playable gods, and welcome improvements. However, this is just the start of what developer Titan Forge Games has planned for the MOBA, as was confirmed at the Smite 2 Founder's Series in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The main thing to note is that the MOBA sequel will be getting a lot of new playable characters in the coming months. Titan Forge promises to launch a new character every week, with the majority of these being gods from Smite 1. Cabrakan launched yesterday, Vulcan will be coming on January 27, Hun Batz on February 3, Rama on February 10, Achilles on February 17, Artemis on February 24, and then Awilix on March 3. This will continue as a near-weekly pledge until August, with the only thing changing these plans being the introduction of Smite 2-exclusive new gods.

The next, following the addition of Aladdin last week, will be Bari. She is a Carry character that will seemingly slot into a Korean pantheon, and she'll be launching in-game as soon as March 10.

As for further details on Bari and the other returning gods, Titan Forge has not said any further yet, but one thing is clear, it's a very exciting time to be a Smite fan.