Smiling Friends to end after Season 3, despite Seasons 4 and 5 being confirmed

Guess no one will be smiling anymore. After three seasons of laughs, Smiling Friends creators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack have announced that they'll be ending the show. This comes after confirmation that we'd get at least two more seasons from Smiling Friends' network Adult Swim.

Hadel and Cusack had said multiple times that they only wanted to keep the show going as long as they were interested in it. In a 6-minute video posted to Adult Swim's social media, it was revealed that the show is ending post Season 3. It'll have two more episodes coming around April time, but it has been confirmed that this isn't a bit or a joke, and that Smiling Friends really is done.

Hadel and Cusack say they're proud of what they've accomplished with the show, but have become burnt out after years of working on it. As they seem like creators who'd rather end a show than see it decline, we can see why Smiling Friends is meeting a premature end.