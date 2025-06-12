Smiling Friends Season 3 will air this Autumn

Smiling Friends isn't going anywhere anytime soon, it seems. The hit strange animated series will see its third season air this Autumn on Adult Swim, with a fourth and fifth season also confirmed to be in the works.

First airing back in January 2022, Smiling Friends follows Pim, Charlie, Alan, Gleb, and Mr Boss as they work at a charity which aims to help people put smiles back on their faces. If you've seen an episode of the show, you'd know its plot rarely stays so simple. The show has found an audience with fans looking for odd humour and consistent weirdness.

Adult Swim announced the release window for Season 3 and the show continuing up until its 5th Season on social media, where one of its creators, Zach Hadel, responded with the following:

"[Michael Cusack] and I decided very early on we didn't want the show to overstay its welcome or get stale, and we intend to stick by that. I don't know how long we'll go on for, but I'm really proud of what we've created and I'm excited for everyone to see what's in store for this season."

If the third season is airing this Autumn, we'll likely get a firm release date soon.