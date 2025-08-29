Smiling Friends Season 3 premieres on the 5th of October

The irreverent and eclectic comedy series Smiling Friends is returning on the 5th of October to adult swim.

The series, which follows charity workers Charlie and Pim as they try to put smiles on people's faces, originally aired back in 2022. A second season arrived last year, and as the show continues to grow its presence especially online, it didn't surprise anyone when Season 3 was revealed.

While the 5th of October is the official premiere date, those without access to adult swim will be waiting until the next day to catch up on HBO Max. It's so far unclear which wacky direction the characters will be taken in Season 3, but as Smiling Friends is more of an anthology than a show with a linear plot, the possibilities are nearly endless.