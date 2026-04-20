Smartphone users tend to be very brand loyal

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People have a habit of being loyal to a brand, when it comes to smartphones. According to a new survey made by Sell Cell, and reported by Android Authority, iPhone loyalty is 96.4%, and Android loyalty is 86.4%. The survey was conducted with more than 5,000 US smartphone users.

But it still needs to be noted that more Android users (13.6%) are willing to change compared to Apple users (3.6%). This is probably because Android users can jump from Samsung to Pixel to Sony or another brand and still remain Android users, but the same is not true for an iPhone owner, who needs to leave Apple behind by switching.

So where would people switch, when considering their next purchase? 31.5% said Samsung, 26.8% said iPhone, and 21.2% said Google Pixel.