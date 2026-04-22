Smart returns to its roots with new tiny Concept #2 car

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Smart started out with making small two-seater city cars, and then gradually moved away from those concepts to expand its portfolio. Now, it seems, they are heading back to where it all started.

As Top Gear reports, this new Concept #2 can be looked at, as a modern reboot of the Fortwo, a sub-three-meter footprint, tight turning circle and an Aston Martin Cygnet-inspired exterior.

"For me personally, it is a very special moment to present the Smart Concept #2 as the first concrete outlook on the reinvention of our iconic two-seater. The Concept #2 combines the creativity and passion of our Mercedes-Benz design team and provides a clear vision of the future qualities of the Smart #2. It is a vehicle shaped by the way European smart customers truly live and move - effortless, agile and efficient," says Smart Europe boss Wolfgang Ufer.

You can see the first images of the Concept #2 below.