Slitterhead demo now available across all platforms

Trying out a game before purchasing can be a smart way to determine if it's right for you. At the start of November, Bokeh Game Studio launched Slitterhead, with Keiichiro Toyama at the helm, known for Silent Hill, Gravity Rush, and the Siren series. This is certainly an impressive background, though Slitterhead received a cold response overall.

If you're intrigued, there's a demo available for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Should you decide to proceed with the full game, your progress from the demo will carry over, allowing you to continue beyond the first chapter included in the demo.

Will you be playing Slitterhead this Christmas?