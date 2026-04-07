Slay the Spire 2 was reportedly Steam's best-selling title of March

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There were many heavy-hitters that defined March 2026 as a month in video game terms, with Crimson Desert and Resident Evil Requiem (the game launched right at the end of February) being two major talking points. To this end, you may assume that one of many AAA tentpole projects would have topped Steam's best-selling charts, but according to Alinea Analytics, this was far from the case.

The firm's head of market analysis, Rhys Elliott, has published a detailed report where he looks into the best-selling Steam games of March and there is a very clear winner. Slay the Spire 2, despite only being an Early Access project, proved to be the titan of the month by notching up as many as 5.3 million sold copies throughout last month, a mega feat that puts it well clear of the competition.

In fact, the second best-selling title of March was supposedly Crimson Desert with 1.9 million copies to its name, ahead of Climber Animals Together at 1.2 million, and then Resident Evil Requiem at 1.2 million.

The report even claims that Slay the Spire 2 has already raked in $108 million in revenue on Steam alone, making the project a huge success for the indie developer behind it.

April is also shaping up to be a big month for video games, but which title do you think will top the best-selling charts for the month?