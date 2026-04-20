Slay the Spire 2 gives us an updated roadmap to 1.0 after first update brings controversy

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Slay the Spire 2 launched to the Steam equivalent of thunderous applause. But, as Mega Crit notes in a new post, the game has now been out for about a month. That means people are starting to get expectations, and the developer wants us to be aware of what's coming in the "long" road to version 1.0.

"The road to version 1.0 is long but we're hoping to get back on track to some bigger chunks of content as we enter the warmer months. Our Early Access disclaimer is rather vague, so I felt that something a bit more official and recent would be nice to read," reads the post from Mega Crit on Steam. It outlines features, content, ongoing tasks, and more that'll come to the game ahead of its 1.0 release. The content is probably the most exciting bit for players, as it'll bring about a new character, as well as alternate schemes for Act 2 and Act 3.

Slay the Spire 2's first major update released last week, and it hasn't gone down too well with the game's fans. Overall reviews for the game are now Mixed on Steam, when at launch they sat at Overwhelmingly Positive. Fan reception could turn around before the full launch, but as we don't have an exact timeline on when new content is coming, it's hard to anticipate how the opinions on the game could change.