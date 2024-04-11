Slay the Spire 2 announced, launching in early access in 2025

When it comes to deck-builders and roguelikes in general, few come to mind quicker than Slay the Spire. At the recent Triple-i Initiative showcase, we got a lot of news about our favourite stylish roguelikes, indie hits, and more, but Slay the Spire 2 easily stood out as one of the biggest reveals.

We don't yet know much about the game, apart from that it'll revolve around the Spire once more, and we'll likely be experiencing much of the same when it comes to gameplay, visuals, and all that jazz. Considering Slay the Spire impressed so many when it launched, there's nothing wrong with spicing up what was already great.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think. Slay the Spire 2 enters early access on PC in 2025.