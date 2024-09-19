Skyrim veteran says it will be almost impossible for Elder Scrolls VI to meet expectations

HQ

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, or whatever it is they say. This feels especially true for gaming, where big franchises like Grand Theft Auto and The Elder Scrolls have gone more than a decade without a new entry.

The Elder Scrolls VI has a huge weight on its shoulders due to fan expectations, and in an interview with Kiwi Talkz, Bethesda veteran and Skyrim designer Bruce Nesmith said it would be "almost impossible" for the game to meet expectations.

"The fans who want to buy Elder Scrolls 6, their expectation is going to be almost impossible to meet," he said. "Marketing departments just put their heads in their hands and weep at this."

If the game isn't perfect, Nesmith believes it will be considered a failure. Those are big shoes to fill, but when you take more than ten years to make a game, that kind of pressure will build. People can only take so many more Skyrim re-releases, after all, and following Starfield's lukewarm reception, players are hoping Bethesda can push the boat outside of its regular formula.