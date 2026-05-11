Six Toaplan gems are making a comeback in Flying Fire Shark: Toaplan Arcade Garage

Attention all fans of retro shoot 'em ups. Clear River Games has announced that it will release a sizeable Toaplan collection later this summer for PlayStation 4 and Switch. It's called Flying Fire Shark: Toaplan Arcade Garage (known as Hishou Same! Same! Same! in Japan) and will be available both digitally and physically, featuring six classics.

Flying Fire Shark: Toaplan Arcade Garage includes:



Hisho Same (Japan, Arcade)



Flying Shark (Worldwide, Arcade)



Sky Shark (United States, Arcade)



Same! Same! Same! (Japan, Arcade)



Same! Same! Same! (Japan, Arcade, 2P version)



Fire Shark (Worldwide, Arcade)



In addition, the press release states that Teki-Paki will be included for free for anyone who has previously purchased a Toaplan Arcade Garage game. The games will also be available in different versions so you can experience the differences between the arcade and Mega Drive versions, and there will be additional DLC available.

Check out the trailer below; the release date is August 29, and to make it accessible to everyone, there will be several modes to choose from:

"In addition to the authentic "Arcade Mode" which is a faithful recreation of the original's rock-hard gameplay, both titles include a "Super Easy Mode" that allows even genre newcomers to enjoy the games."