Six people killed in a stampede at a temple in India

HQ

Six people have died and a further six have been injured, some seriously, following a stampede at a temple in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.

According to Reuters, the collapse of an electricity pole reportedly caused several electrocutions amongst the crowd gathered at the Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai district during religious festivities. A police officer told the local news agency ANI that "we will only be able to confirm the exact cause once we have verified all the details".

Deaths caused by large public gatherings are not isolated incidents in India. One of the most dramatic incidents occurred last year at the massive Maha Kumbh festival, when tens of millions of people gathered to bathe in sacred waters. Thirty people died on that occasion.