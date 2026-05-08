Sir David Attenborough receives "overwhelming" birthday messages as he turns 100

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Sir David Attenborough turns 100 today. Born on the 8th of May, 1926, he's had a broadcasting career than spans since the 1940s, and has used it to help make millions upon millions of people aware of the need to protect our wildlife.

Attenborough's voice is so renowned and beloved that there are multiple YouTube channels trying to copy it to make a quick buck with AI. There's no charm quite like Attenborough's own tones, though, and we're glad to still be enjoying them after so many decades of incredible, though-provoking documentaries.

Attenborough's work is being celebrated worldwide, and BBC Earth is putting on a marathon of select titles to mark the occasion of his 100th birthday. As per a press release, these titles include:





Attenborough and the Sea Dragon



Attenborough at 90



Attenborough in Paradise



Attenborough's Birds of Paradise



David Attenborough's Natural Curiosities



Great Natural Wonders of the World



Life in the Undergrowth



Life on Air: David Attenborough's 50 Years in Television



Lost Gods of Easter Island



Natural World: Attenborough's Ark



Natural World: Attenborough's Wonder of Eggs



Natural World: Bowerbirds - The Art of Seduction



Natural World: The Battle to Save the Tiger



Natural World: Attenborough's Big Birds



Natural World: Fishing Leopards



Natural World: Galapagos - Islands of Change



Natural World: Mountain Lions - Life on the Edge



Natural World: Pangolins - The World's Most Wanted Animal



The Life of Mammals



The Song of the Earth



Wildlife Special: Elephants - Spy in the Herd



Wildlife Special: Gorillas - On the Trail of King Kong



Wildlife Special: Grizzly - Nature's Entrepreneur



Wildlife Special: Lions - Spy in the Den



Wildlife Special: Serpent - Through the Eyes of the Snake



Wildlife Special: Smart Sharks - Swimming with Roboshark



Zoo Quest in Colour (2016)



These titles will be streamed on the BBC Earth channel on the 8th of May, as well as every Thursday and Friday for the rest of the month. Attenborough himself has given out a message (via the BBC), saying he's overwhelmed by the messages and support he's received.

"I had rather thought that I would celebrate my 100th birthday quietly, but it seems that many of you have had other ideas. I have been completely overwhelmed by birthday greetings, from pre-school groups to care home residents, and countless individuals and families of all ages. I simply can't reply to each of you separately, but I'd like to thank you all most sincerely for your kind messages, and wish those of you who have planned your own local events: Have a very happy day," he said.

Happy 100th birthday, Sir David, and thank you for all the work you've done.