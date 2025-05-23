Singing superstars must stop a demon invasion in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have just revealed the new trailer for KPop Demon Hunters, a movie that does indeed involve K-pop stars that also hunt demons from the underworld in their spare time.

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey already live pretty busy lives, but they also balance being pop stars with killing demons so they cannot steal the souls of their adoring fans. The demons are sick and tired of the trio sending them back below the earth, and so they decide to fight fire with fire, and form a demon boy band.

Coming from the same animators that worked on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs. The Machines, KPop Demon Hunters lands on Netflix on the 20th of June. Check out the trailer below: