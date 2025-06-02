Simon Yates wins Giro d'Italia in the last two stages, gets blessing from Pope Leo XIV

HQ

Giro d'Italia concluded last weekend, ending three weeks of constant twists and changes in the general classification: from an early lead of Dutchman Casper van Uden to what seemed as a confident victory for Mexican Isaac del Toro, it ended up being Simon Yates' Giro: his first Giro in Italy and second Grand Tour after winning La Vuelta in Spain in 2018. That same year he came the closest to winning the Giro in Italy, but lost it in the final stages.

Yates, from Team Visma-Lease a Bike, said that "it's a defining moment of my career, there's no doubt about that". The 33-year-old British cyclist only took the lead in the Giro on Saturday, but Yates shocked everyone at the climb to Finestre, penultimate stage, also surpassing Richard Carapaz, and gave more excitement to the final stage in Rome, one that usually has nothing left at stake at that point.

Pope Leo XIV blesses riders in the final stage of Giro

That final stage in Rome also had a stop at Vatican City, where Pope Leo XIV blessed the riders: "It is a pleasure to greet you on this final stage of the Giro d'Italia. Know that you are role models for young people around the world. I thank you for what you do. I hope that, just as you have learned to take care of your bodies, you will also take care of your spirits! May God bless you", the Pontiff said.