Silent Hill 2 Remake cast to appear at MCM Comic Con London in May

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Recently, we had the opportunity to share the news that MCM Comic Con London in May would feature not one, not two, but three key Resident Evil Requiem cast members, with the stars behind Grace and Alyssa Ashcroft, and the young Emily, all present at the convention.

Building on this, it has now been confirmed that some key Silent Hill 2 Remake veterans will also be on-hand, with both Luke Roberts (who played James Sunderland) and Salóme Gunnarsdóttir (Mary Shepherd-Sunderland) appearing at the show.

Both Roberts and Gunnarsdóttir will be present for the Saturday and Sunday portions of the wider show, where they will be able to sign autographs and appear in photographs, all on top of starring in a panel that we'll receive more details about soon.

The exact dates for MCM Comic Con London is between May 22-24, with all the action returning to Excel London.