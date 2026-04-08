Exclusive: MCM Comic Con London will feature a trio of Resident Evil Requiem stars

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If you're a Resident Evil Requiem fan, you won't want to miss the upcoming MCM Comic Con London when it takes place in the English capital between May 22-24.

Gamereactor can exclusively reveal that the show will bring together three major stars from the hit horror title from Capcom, with the voice and motion capture actresses who brought to life Grace Ashcroft, Alyssa Ashcroft, and the young Emily, set to appear for the full three-day event.

Angela Sant'Albano, known for bringing to life the newest Resident Evil protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, will be present and available to sign autographs and appear in photo opportunities throughout the show.

The same also applies for Emma Rose Creaner, the individual behind Emily, who will likely also be able to speak about her time working on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 as the character of Marla Lee.

Jane Perry will then also be on-hand to speak about becoming Alyssa Ashcroft in the game, with the veteran video game star also likely able to speak about her time starring in Returnal as lead hero Selene and in the Hitman games as Agent 47's handler Diana Burnwood.

All three stars will even be taking to the Side Quest Stage on Friday, May 22, at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST, where they will be sharing insights into their voice and performance capture work on Resident Evil Requiem, with this being a free-to-attend panel for anyone with a Friday, Weekend, or VIP ticket.

We're expecting further news about what MCM Comic Con London will offer this May as we get closer to the show taking place, but we do know that a collection of huge names will be present, including David Hayter (the voice of Solid Snake), the Star Wars: The Clone Wars cast, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voice cast and creator Kevin Eastman, and more.