Sigourney Weaver may appear in The Mandalorian movie

It doesn't seem to be confirmed, yet, but The Hollywood Reporter comes with a report that Sigourney Weaver may be ready to head to a galaxy far, far away. After all, she has experience in space from both Alien and Avatar so her appearance in upcoming The Mandalorian film isn't too surprising.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will begin filming later in the year. It is directed by Jon Favreau who is also a producer together with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni. It is expected that Pedro Pascal will return in the lead role as Din Djarin, at least to do the voice, but nothing is fully confirmed.

We'll simply have to wait for more official information regarding actors going forward and see if Weaver becomes one of them.