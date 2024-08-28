Sigourney Weaver confirms she will star in The Mandalorian & Grogu

HQ

Sigourney Weaver is renowned among sci-fi nerds for her time as Ripley in the Alien franchise and her more recent stint as Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar. In its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, she plays Kiri, and now she'll be joining another major sci-fi series in Star Wars.

Specifically, in an interview with Deadline, Weaver confirmed she'd be starring in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is set to hit theatres in 2026.

"I'm playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu," she said. "I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I'm filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year...I'm looking forward to it. I can't say much about it right now but it's fun to bounce between all these different universes."

We can't imagine Sigourney Weaver will be brought in for a minor role, but then again we know very little about the plot of The Mandalorian & Grogu, and will likely hear more about her character some time next year.