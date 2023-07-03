Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sifu

Sifu's final update launches in September 2023

We won't be getting any new features, but will instead have improvements on current additions.

HQ

Sifu's final update has been given a teaser trailer, which confirms that it'll arrive in September 2023.

Rather than give us new features, instead we're getting some additions to previously added things into the game, like new arenas to fight in, 75 new challenges to test our strength, and lots of new modifiers as well.

Sifu has been a big success, and since release the roguelike has been praised by fans and critics alike. With tough combat and tonnes of replayability, even if this is Sifu's final update, it's likely people will continue to play the game for some time.

Check out the trailer below:

HQ

