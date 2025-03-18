Showrunner for Amazon's God of War adaptation hasn't played the games

HQ

Amazon Prime Video struck gold when it came to video game adaptations with Fallout last year, and while it is working on a second season of the hit post-apocalyptic show, the company is also creating another massive video game adaptation in God of War.

We've known about the God of War series for a while, which comes from showrunner Ronald D. Moore, the man behind Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, and For All Mankind. Speaking on the Katee Sackoff show, Moore confirmed that Amazon has already greenlit two seasons of the show, and that he has tried to play the games.

Tried being the keyword there, as Moore detailed that while he did his best, he couldn't figure out how to work a modern controller. "I'm not a gamer," he admitted. This is of course going to annoy some fans, but if we take the case of Fallout, there were plenty of people involved like Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell who couldn't claim to have beaten every game back to front, but still delivered worthy performances.