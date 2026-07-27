Shooting occurs near Seattle's Space Needle leaving three dead

HQ

Yet another active shooter incident has occurred in the United States. Yesterday, at around 18:00 PDT local time (2:00 BST/3:00 CEST on July 27), several individuals were killed and others were injured when a shooter opened fire at a food festival in Seattle, near the city's famous Space Needle landmark.

The incident occurred at the Seattle Centre, which was hosting the annual Bite of Seattle food festival, as BBC News reports. Shots were fired and police soon responded and managed to take a suspect into custody, all while a second suspect fled the scene and is yet to be located, as confirmed by Mayor Katie Wilson.

It's mentioned of the casualties, two people died on the scene with a third eventually dying later in the hospital to their injuries, with one casualty being a two-year-old boy.

Speaking about the heinous act, Wilson stated: "Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire. Tonight, our attention belongs to the people whose lives were taken, those fighting to recover, and the families beside them. Seattle grieves with you, and we will stand with you in the difficult days ahead."