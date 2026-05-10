Sherlock Holmes is returning to TV screens in 2027

Sherlock Holmes is soon set to make his return to the silver screen, as next year, the famed detective will be back for another television adaptation. This won't be a continuation of the beloved drama series starring Benedict Cumberbatch or even something tied to the Young Sherlock world on Prime Video, as rather it's a new project that has been picked up by Sky TV, at least in the UK.

It's regarded as The Death of Sherlock Holmes and it's a drama series that follows Rafe Spall as the titular detective, telling the story and the events that occurred between his disappearance of the Reichenbach Falls and when he eventually returned.

The synopsis for the show is explained as such: "Set against the majestic and merciless Swiss Alps, the story follows an Englishman found barely alive in an icy mountain stream by local woman Alma and her young son, Franz. When the village doctor is found murdered, villagers turn on the boy - leaving the amnesiac stranger as his only hope. Though the man remembers nothing, flashes of razor-sharp deduction betray a hidden past. As unsettling fragments of memory return, he must confront an unnerving question: who is he really? What starts as an isolated Alpine mystery soon opens into a far-reaching conspiracy that draws the man closer to the truth of his past—and the legendary name he may once have borne."

Alongside Spall, the show will also feature Deleila Piasko, with The Death of Sherlock Holmes created by Claudia Bluemhuber, Andre Kuttel, and Pierre Monnard. Production on the show is currently underway with plans to premiere sometime in 2027. You can see some early images of the project below.