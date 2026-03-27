Let's not beat around the bush, you know what this film is really about. Jason Statham, for all of the things he does right, tends to headline movies that play out and are framed in the exact same way. Whether we're talking about The Expendables, Mechanic, The Beekeeper, A Working Man, even The Meg and Fast and Furious, Statham's roles and performances are always usually the gruff and tough guy that overcomes the odds to save the day, often by taking the most violent route possible. Again, you can say what you will about that and how predictable it has become, but you also can't deny that Statham's movies tend to be rather entertaining to watch.

So let me save you some time and state that Shelter fits wholly into this formula once more. It's an action flick that is easy enough to consume, doesn't leave much of an impression, but has some moments that serve as evidence as to why Statham is continuously asked to make these kinds of films. The perfect 5/10 movie, you could say.

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I won't waste much time on the plot because there's not actually a whole lot to spotlight. Long story short, Statham is an ex-British special forces operative who after years of exile and hiding, has been found and is being hunted by the very government that he used to serve. MI6 is throwing all sorts of assets and threats in his direction and it's his duty to overcome them while protecting a young girl that just so happens to be a relative of one of his former team members. If you asked ChatGPT for a generic Statham film synopsis, it would probably cook up a plot premise that's very similar, something I actually tested to rather hilarious results, as you can see below.

"A former black-ops operative turned lone-wolf mercenary is dragged back into a world he tried to leave behind when a mysterious figure from his past resurfaces. Now living a quiet, off-the-grid life, he's forced into action when a young woman—connected to a job gone wrong years earlier—becomes the target of a powerful international crime syndicate.

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"Reluctantly taking her under his wing, he uncovers a conspiracy that stretches from the streets of London to high-level corporate elites, involving stolen tech, dirty money, and a betrayal that hits closer to home than he expected. As the body count rises and time runs out, he must rely on his brutal efficiency, street smarts, and unbreakable code to dismantle the operation piece by piece.

"Outnumbered and hunted at every turn, he wages a relentless, high-octane war against an enemy that knows his every move. But they've made one critical mistake—they've given him something to fight for."

Now, this might seem like Shelter is another egregious example of a pointless action film, similar to A Working Man, but this is where the Statham factor creeps back in. For all of its narrative vices, there are scenes and excellently choreographed combat that continue to prove that Statham is one of the finest pure action stars out there. It's John Wick-esque, with snappy and fast violence that never feels like the actors are holding back or that they're moving sluggishly. It's a ballet of brutality and Statham is a master of this dance.

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Similarly, as the budget for Shelter clearly doesn't rival many other modern action options, it leans more on real sets and environment usage, fluidly choreographed battles, and moments of class from its more veteran actors, like the ever-excellent Bill Nighy. This isn't a movie that intends to or actually does waste your time, it's a fast-paced roller coaster of violence that you will be entertained by, despite its more glaring problems and typical design elements. Speaking about the latter, there are obligatory plot 'twists', like protagonist Michael Mason's dog being killed and becoming further motivation for him, and typical location selections for these one-man-army flicks, including a club sequence where you just know that it's used to give the sound mixing department a day off, as the thumping ambient EDM soundtrack completely drowns out any other audio...

So yes, you've been here, you've seen this, but that doesn't change the fact that Shelter is simply fun entertainment to consume. It doesn't ask much of you and there's always an argument as to whether we should continue supporting movies with such basic creative direction, but unlike War Machine on Netflix, as an example, Shelter's major saving grace is Statham, who as usual, thrives and delivers a performance that makes the two-hour runtime zoom by. It's Statham as you know and love him. Make of that what you will.