She-Hulk may have a release date

Marvel Studios has successfully expanded its cinematic universe with lavish TV series like WandaVision, Loki, Moon Knight and What If...?, and more is to come. In addition to Ms. Marvel, many are certainly waiting for She-Hulk and recently the release date for this show was revealed.

According to the UK Disney Plus blog (which has since taken down the date), She-Hulk will premiere on August 17. There was also a synopsis available:

"This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination."

So it remains to be seen if the date holds true now in August. What do you think about a She-Hulk show?