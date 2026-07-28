Severance Season 3 kicks off production with cryptic Ben Stiller tweet

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Severance Season 3 has officially entered production, as shown by director and executive producer on the show Ben Stiller, who has revealed quite a cryptic image and quote to go alongside the announcement. As we ready ourselves to return to the world of seriously split personalities and underground labs where all sorts of strange occurrences take place, Stiller reminds us of the man who kicked it all off.

"To return to work is to return home," reads Stiller's tweet. A quote by Kier Eagan, the first CEO of Lumon who is thought of as a godlike being by some of the modern employees. Apple TV followed the tweet by saying that frolicking should be done in moderation, something that might be thrown out of the window considering the image Stiller posted.

Spoilers for the end of Severance Season 2, but Stiller's image shows Mark Scout's innie and Helly R running down a red corridor together. This comes after Mark's innie saves his outie's wife before running back into the Lumon labs with Helly. The second season ends with them running into an unknown future, and we imagine Season 3 will pick up right at that moment. Whatever happens from then on out, it's highly unlikely to be business as usual, as Mark's innie has now kicked off a mini revolution by the looks of things.