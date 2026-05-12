Sergio Ramos, on the verge of buying Sevilla FC for €450 million

HQ

Sergio Ramos is nearing the purchase of his boyhood club Sevilla, and it will be announced in the coming days. Spanish media reports today that the deal between the player and the football holding Five Eleven Capital with Sevilla's current shareholders, in which the 40-year-old agrees to pay €450 million (including debt) for the club, is done. All that's pending is the approval by the High Council of Sport (CSD on the Spanish initials), needed when acquiring more than 25% of the share capital of a Public Limited Sports Company (SAD).

Those €450 million translate to approximately the 80% of the share capital of the club, which is currently owned by three families, the Carrión, Castro, and Alés families, as well as an individual and former president, José María del Nido Benavente, the largest individual shareholder (25%).

Sergio Ramos started his career in the youth teams of Sevilla and played for one season before joining Real Madrid in 2005 for a 15-year legendary run. After leaving Madrid in 2021, he played two years in PSG, returned to Sevilla for the 2023-2024 season, and then moved to Monterrey in Mexico. He hasn't announced his football retirement, but he is without a club at the moment.

Ramos buys Sevilla in a very delicate moment, an economic and sporting crisis. With three matchdays remaining, Sevilla is still at risk of relegation from LaLiga: there are five clubs (Sevilla, Elche, Mallorca, Espanyol and Girona) only three points above the relegation zone, and Alavés (18th with 37 points) and Levante (19th with 36 points) can still save themselves.