Sega delivered a retro bombshell at The Game Awards

Several classic franchises are being brought back.

There are tons of old Sega gamers that has never stopped asking for new installations in classic franchises like Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi and of course Streets of Rage. And... let's just say Sega had a pleasant surprise in store for us during The Game Awards - as all of those are getting new installations.

While we don't know anything more (not even formats), we do have a first trailer to show you. Check it out below but beware as it is borderline to much Sega awesomeness to handle.

