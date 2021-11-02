Sega and Microsoft collaborate on a "Super Game" initiative

HQ

Microsoft and Sega plan to work more together in the future. Both parties have entered an agreement whereby the former will help the Japanese game maker to implement its so-called Super Game initiative. In this vision, Sega plans to develop new and ground-breaking titles focusing on keywords such as "Online", "Community" and "Global", and Microsoft's support will primarily be delivered via their connected cloud service called Azure which will act as a mainstay.

Sega's new development strategy will then focus primarily on new technology along with cloud service availability, and the Azure platform is thus intended to streamline the creation of Sega's upcoming high-quality titles. How this will play out in reality remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see if this alliance can lead to new blockbusters from one of the most classic game developers of all time.

Thanks Reuters