"Seems like AI slop": A new way to report machine-generated posts in LinkedIn

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LinkedIn is now adding a report option for posts that "seem like AI slop." Users can now flag posts that feel heavily AI-generated or inauthentic, with LinkedIn hiding the post after the report and using the feedback to improve its feed. As it's a newly-introduced feature, and as we have been able to confirm, it has not yet been translated into languages such as Spanish.

The move is part of a wider crackdown on low-quality AI content on LinkedIn, where more and more "user" posts feel like they have not been written by the original, human authors. LinkedIn says it is using new classifiers to detect AI slop and reduce how often this kind of content appears in suggested posts or from outside users' networks. In other words, reducing their visibility.

LinkedIn is also changing its own AI writing tools, as the platform is removing an AI "enhance" feature that could rewrite posts and replacing it with a lighter proofreading tool designed to preserve the user's own voice. Time will tell where it's ideal to draw the line and how many genuinely human posts end up impacted and, conversely, how many machine-written publications get away.

Via: The Verge.